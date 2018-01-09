Infant death: Police say Max Hospital was evasive with boy’s family

The incident took place on December 1. Archive The incident took place on December 1. Archive

Submitting a status report of its probe against Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh — which erroneously declared a newborn dead — the Delhi Police Crime Branch Monday told a city court that hospital authorities were “evasive” on the condition of the baby and his twin when it handed them over to the family’s attendant.

The hospital had come under scanner on December 1 after it handed the babies — one of them stillborn — to the parents in polythene packets, declaring that both were dead. On the way to the crematorium, though, the family found that one was alive.

Police, in the report, said, “… When Max Hospital was asked in what condition the babies were handed over to the attendant of the mother (Varsha)… they were evasive as to whether the babies were alive or dead..”

Police told the court that on scrutinising the hospital’s “death register”, entry number “2562” mentioned that “twofoetus of Mrs Varsha were handed over to the attendant”. However, the register only had the “time of birth” and not their “time of death”. “The babies were handed over by hospital staff to the said attendant in two separate tightly wrapped packages,” the report said.

As the case involves “medical opinion” to ascertain the lapses, negligence and criminal liability on part of doctors, staff and hospital authorities concerned, police said the FIR and relevant records have been sent to the Delhi Medical Council for its opinion. “Reply from their end is still awaited,” the report said.

“Doctors first informed them that chances of the twins’ survival was 10-15%. Three injections worth Rs 35,000 were purchased to start treatment. On November 30, the first child was delivered at 7.30 am and had a heartbeat. At 7.42 am, the second baby was born dead,” the report said.

According to the police report, doctors allegedly told the family that the first child would be kept in the nursery and cited charges amounting to “Rs 50 lakh”. Later, they declared the baby dead, police said. Police filed their report after a plea was moved in court by lawyer Rishipal Singh, on behalf of the father, asking for addition of appropriate sections such as extortion and for preservation of CCTV footage. “The investigating officer shall probe the matter from all angles and do the same expeditiously,” said Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Malik.

