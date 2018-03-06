Indirapuram couple death: Parents found nothing amiss

The Superintendent of Ghaziabad police wrote to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Agra Monday, asking them to submit results of tests conducted on the remains of the Indirapuram couple who were found dead in their bathroom on Friday. FSL reports can sometimes take around six months to be prepared.

After celebrating Holi with their family members on Friday, Neeraj (38) and Ruchi Singhania (35) had retired to their room in the evening. Around 9.30 pm on Friday, alarm bells rang at the flat in Indirapuram when knocks to the couple’s bedroom door went unanswered. Family members broke open the door to find the undressed bodies of the couple on the bathroom floor. With no injury marks on their bodies, and postmortem report maintaining that the cause of death was uncertain, the mystery over their death, police said, can only be lifted once forensic reports are in.

The police, meanwhile, questioned the parents of the couple on Monday. “They maintained that there was no tension between the two or with family members. They have said that everyone celebrated Holi during the day, after which they retired to their room. According to the parents, they only ate food prepared in the house that day. The viscera of both the man and the woman have been sent for testing to Agra. Only once the reports come can we get a clearer picture of what happened,” said a senior police official.

While Neeraj used to work as a manager in Matrix Cellular (International) Services Limited, Ruchi was employed at an IT-Company in Noida. They had a five-year-old daughter and lived with Neeraj’s parents and siblings.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya