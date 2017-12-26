Indian diplomat’s mobile stolen in Rohini

Bike-borne assailants allegedly snatched the cellphone of Eenam Gambhir, the First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in Rohini. The incident took place Saturday when Gambhir had gone for a walk with her mother, police said.

Gambhir is posted as the First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. A 2005-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, she has come home on a vacation.

According to police, the accused snatched the phone from her on the pretext of asking for directions. “In her complaint, she told police that two men riding a black motorcycle approached her around 11.20 pm Saturday in Rohini’s Sector 7 and asked for the way to Hanuman Mandir. When she started pointing towards the temple while holding her phone, they snatched the phone and fled. Since it was evening, she could not note down the vehicle’s registration number,” the officer added.

Gambhir claimed in her complaint that the iPhone had a US-registered SIM card and some important files related to her work, police said, adding that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Rohini North police station.

In September, exercising India’s right to reply after Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raked up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, Gambhir had made a strong rebuttal by calling Pakistan a “terroristan”.

