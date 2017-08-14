Independence Day 2017: Here are the traffic restrictions for New Delhi

According to the Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory, the area around the Fort will be closed for traffic. According to the Delhi Traffic Police’s advisory, the area around the Fort will be closed for traffic.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on August 15. Security has been beefed up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the tricolour and deliver a speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

According to the Traffic Police’s advisory, the area around the Fort will be closed for traffic. Here are alternative routes and traffic rules you need to keep in mind:

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort

Roads closed for general traffic from 5 am to 10 am (only labeled vehicles will be allowed) on these routes:

Netaji Subhash Marg, from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road, from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg, from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road, from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

The available routes for vehicular movement for North-South Delhi are:

Alternative 1 – Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjung Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road

Alternative 2: Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate — Shradhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — S P Mukherjee Marg

Alternative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salimgarh By-pass Road (Upper Ring Road) — IP Estate flyover

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach your destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Available routes to travel between East-West Delhi are:

Alternative 1: DND — NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open for reaching Ring Road.

Alternative 2: Vikas Marg — DDU Marg — Bhavbhuti Marg — DBG Road

Alternative 3: Boulevard Road — Baraf Khana — Rani Jhansi Road — DBG Road — Panchkuian Road

Bus services for August 15:

Local buses including DTC ones will not be allowed on the Ring Road from 5 am to 10 am between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road ‘T’ point. Buses will take alternate routes available.

No heavy goods vehicle (HGV), medium goods vehicle (MGV), light/large goods vehicle (LGV) or inter-state buses will be allowed on the Ring Road between loop ISBT Bridge Ring Road to ‘T’ point Nizamuddin fly-over. This restriction will be in place from the midnight of Monday, August 14 to 11 am on Tuesday, August 15.

Red Fort audience advisory:

Those reaching the Red Fort to watch the ceremony have been advised to reach the venue early to avoid last minute rush. The following items have been prohibited:

Eatables: Thermos flasks, water bottles, cans

Electronic items: Radio, camera, binocular, handycam, palm-top, computers, i-pod, remote controlled car lock keys

Sharp instruments: Umbrella, replica fire arms, toy gun, sword, sharp/pointed edged material, screw drivers, knives, scissors, blades, wire

Inflammable objects: Cigarettes, bidi, lighter, alcohol, perfumes, arms and ammunition, crackers explosive, match boxes

Contact Delhi Police:

For any clarifications, you can contact the Commissioner of Police, Delhi through these channels:

Email: cp.amulyapatnaik@delhipolice.gov.in

Write to: CP, Delhi at P.O. Box No. 171, GPO, New Delhi

The ceremony will be telecast live from 6.25 am.

People can also contact police personnel at the 24 traffic helpline: 011-25844444/1095

For immediate help, people can call 100

To share information, people can call 1090

