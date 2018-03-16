In two separate cases, men arrested for ‘raping’ minor girls

Police said they received a PCR call on March 14, wherein the caller said that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Vasant Kunj. (For representational purpose) Police said they received a PCR call on March 14, wherein the caller said that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Vasant Kunj. (For representational purpose)

IN TWO separate incidents, Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping minor girls. While one case was reported from southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the other case was reported from east Delhi’s Preet Vihar.

Police said they received a PCR call on March 14, wherein the caller said that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Vasant Kunj. “The girl told police that she was alone at home when her neighbour came inside the house and raped her after locking the door. She added that she was rescued by her aunt, who heard her cries and rushed downstairs. However, by the time she came, the accused had fled,” a police officer said.

Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said that the girl was sent for a medical examination at Safdarjung Hospital. “On the basis of the girl’s statement, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody,” he said.

In another incident, a one-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar. A police officer said, “The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the minor was playing outside her home while her mother was inside, cleaning the house. The accused took the child to his room, where he raped her.”

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother informed the police. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of her complaint. Police has arrested the accused and produced him before a Delhi court on Thursday. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App