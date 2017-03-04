In Tihar village, residents fight for space to bury the dead

The Takiya Chamanwala Qabristan at Tihar village. The Takiya Chamanwala Qabristan at Tihar village.

A clearing, the size of a football field, stands at the heart of Tihar, a village in west Delhi which lends the capital’s prison complex its name. Occupying it are dozens of men, cattle, horses and haphazardly parked vehicles. This is the Takiya Chamanwala Qabristan, a graveyard that has been at the centre of court and police cases filed over the last 30 years by residents of Tihar against “encroachers” who, they allege, have illegally set up shops on the land. The alleged encroachers, however, said their fathers and grandfathers set up businesses here because the graveyard was lying vacant when they moved into the village roughly five decades ago. Asgar Ali, owner of a dairy on the land, said, “My father set up this dairy 50 years ago and I expanded it once I joined him.”

Imam Ali, a settler who moved to Tihar in the 1960s, said, “Tihar village used to be populated by Muslim Tyagis —Brahmins who adopted Muslim names to forego the jizya tax during Aurangzeb’s reign. Gradually, they converted to Islam and this qabristan came up to house the dead.”

After Partition, most of the Tyagis fled to Pakistan though a few came back later. Today, only two Muslim Tyagi families remain in Tihar. Migrants from neighbouring regions, who repopulated the village, did not really use the graveyard because there was one on the periphery, Ali said.

Imam, however, disagreed: “My nephew died when he was just five days old and we buried him here 55 years ago.”

With the village population growing by the day, residents, factories, prayer houses and shops began pushing in on the graveyard, reducing the 21 bigha plot to 12 bighas of vacant space.

Nisar Ali, member of the Muslim Samaj Sudharak Committee, which was formed in the 1980s to oppose the encroachment of the graveyard, said, “We moved the courts in 1985, which directed police to seal the area. But with no one to monitor the area, encroachers began slinking in over the years.”

After residents moved a petition in the Delhi High Court, the court in 2015 entrusted the Delhi government’s revenue department as the competent authority to look into the matter.

“Following court directives, the encroachments on the graveyard were cleared. As per SC guidelines, the land use of graveyards cannot be changed. But we have been receiving complaints that it has been encroached again. We are considering another demolition drive soon,” a revenue department official said.

Anjum, a member of the Muslim Samaj Sudharak Committee, said over 80 per cent of the total Waqf land in the capital is encroached upon. “The village shares a small three-bigha graveyard near the Ajanta Cinema hall with eight other areas, including Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar,” Anjum said.