In south Delhi, 50 per cent suicides between ages of 21-30: AIIMS

As many as 50 per cent of people who committed suicide by hanging themselves in south Delhi between 2006 and 2014 were from the productive age group of 21-30 years, a study of more than 2,400 cases conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found.

The capital’s south district, which has a sizeable student population, has been in headlines on a number of occasions in the past one year, with suicides being reported from premier educational institutions such as JNU and IIT-Delhi. Another study by AIIMS also found that a majority of people who committed suicide by consuming poison were also from the 21-30 age group.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau report released for 2014 had revealed that across the country, 41 per cent of suicide victims were from the 14-30 age group. However, the AIIMS study paints an even more alarming picture, revealing that 50.5 per cent of suicides were from the 21-30 age group, and 18 per cent from the 11-20 age group.

“These numbers reflect a very diverse population from across the country. It is mostly students who travel from different parts of the country and belonging to a diverse socio-economic strata. Like it includes students from JNU, who come from low economic background and who are not able adapt to the system, face extreme stress and resort to suicide” said Professor Sudhir Gupta, Head, Forensic Medicine, AIIMS said.

The study, conducted by the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, analysed all suicidal hanging cases in south Delhi between 2006 and 2014. The study also revealed that 56 per cent of the victims were men.

The second-most suicide prone age group was 31-40 (29.3 per cent), while the least cases (2 per cent) were reported from the 51-60 age group.

Another similar study conducted by AIIMS, which examined 64 cases of fatal poisoning in south Delhi, found that between January 2005 and December 2014, the most suicides were reported from the 21-30 age group. After hanging, self-poisoning is the second most common cause of suicide.

According to the study, in 68.75 per cent of poisoning cases, the victims consumed sulfuric acid. “Household cleaning” substances like phenol were also used in several cases, the study found.

In this study too, the majority of suicides (64.06 per cent) were committed by men. A similar study conducted at the National Poison Information Centre had revealed that the highest incidence of corrosive poisoning was found in the 14-40 age group.

Typically, in case of hanging, only characteristic ligature marks made by the rope are found on the neck. But the AIIMS study also analysed injuries on other parts of the body, and found that such injuries were present in 119 of the 2,409 cases. The study revealed that the most common body parts that suffered injuries were upper limbs (45.4 per cent), followed by lower limbs (35.3 per cent) and the head and face (31.9 per cent).

