In pipeline: Online system for jail visitors

An online application system is being considered “meticulously” by the Delhi Prison authorities to “make the existing system more congenial and easy” for every visitor, who comes to jail to meet an inmate, the Director General (Prisons) told the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in May, the High Court, during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate Amit Sahni, had directed the DG to consider making available an online facility for jail visitors. In the PIL, Sahni underlined the problems faced by visitors, and advocates said a lot of time was wasted because of the prevailing practice of submitting applications addressed to the Jail Superintendent at the gate of the jail, which were then processed for permission. So, an online facility could be initiated, the PIL had said.

On Friday, the DG submitted a status report saying “sincere efforts were being made to start the online system at the earliest in the interest of inmates as well as visitors”. The visit of advocates was also “meticulously considered” to be included in the e-visitor module, it said. The report also said that when visitors were coming to prisons as friends/relatives/blood relations, there was a tele-booking system, where such visitors could get their booking registered in advance.

According to the status report, the prisons at Mandoli and Rohini were fully equipped with the online facility with cloud-based e-prison software. For Tihar, a letter was issued to National Informatics Centre (NIC) to incorporate the facility of e-booking for both visitors and advocates. “The data pertaining to Tihar complex has been provided to NIC e-prison team for further migration to National Prison Information Portal — a project to computerise and integrate all activities related to prison and prisoner management in the jail, including facilitating online visit request and grievance redressal. After data migration, online facility would be available to visitors,” it said.

