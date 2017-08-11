In Nodia, 55 students fall ill after taking deworming tablets, taken to hospital

Students complained of stomach ache, vomiting. (File) Students complained of stomach ache, vomiting. (File)

On Thursday afternoon, half an hour after lunch, a Class V student at Madan Mohan Malviya Vidya Mandir in Sector 53 was given a ‘deworming’ tablet to chew by her teacher. Half an hour later, the student and 54 others had to be rushed to the district hospital after they complained of nausea and stomach ache from eating the tablet. According to police, around 1.30 pm, students aged between 9 and 15 years complained of abdominal pain and vomiting after they were administered ‘Albendazole’ — a chewable tablet — as part of National Deworming Day. They were rushed to the Super Speciality Paediatric Institute in Noida Sector 30, where doctors “administered them medicines and checked them into the gastro-ward” before “declaring them out of danger”.

In February 2015, a scheme aimed at combating worm infections had been launched by the Centre. Under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the programme involves administering Albendazole tablets to children aged 1-19 in all schools and anganwadi centres. Gautam Buddha Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said prima facie it seems this was a reaction to the medicine among some students.

“As part of the government programme, the medicines had to be distributed to around seven lakh students in various schools. But today’s situation has not happened before. We received complaints from just this school. The programme has been temporarily called off and these medicines will be sent for examination. We will then take suitable action,” he said.

Maintaining that the medicines had been provided to the school free of cost, Mahesh Chauhan, principal, said, “There are around 600 students in the school, which is affiliated to the UP government. The medicine was provided to around 500 students. Later, 40-50 students complained of abdominal pain, headache and vomiting.”

The CMO added, “Ten students had vomited after taking the medicines. They were given water intravenously. Others had complained of stomach ache. While most of them were discharged within a few hours, one child who had complained of breathlessness was kept under observation for a few hours. He was discharged in the evening.”

