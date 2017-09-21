In New Delhi, two days on, four held for stabbing man to death

Only in Express
During inquiry, the complainant, Ashish Tyagi, told police that he and his friends — Arora and Sharma — were going towards Jheel Chowk, Geeta Colony, on a scooter.

Published:September 21, 2017
Four men were arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing to death a man and injuring his friend after the latter intervened in an argument between the accused and a car driver over giving way in Geeta Colony area of Shahdara.

Police said that on the intervening night of September 16 and 17, they were informed about two men being attacked in Geeta Colony. “One of the injured men, Nishant Arora (29), was declared brought dead while the other man, Gaurav Sharma (27), was referred to GTB Hospital. He is undergoing treatment,” the officer added.

During inquiry, the complainant, Ashish Tyagi, told police that he and his friends — Arora and Sharma — were going towards Jheel Chowk, Geeta Colony, on a scooter. “When they reached near a dhaba, they found three motorcyclists arguing with a car driver,” police said. Arora and Sharma tried to pacify both parties but one of the motorcyclists took out a knife, stabbed them several times and fled.

During investigation, police examined the route taken by the accused and questioned residents of the area. Subsequently, the four accused, identified as Deepanshu Chabra (24), Devender Sharma (24), Rohan alias Gagan Vermani (22) and Gufran (22), were nabbed from Haridwar, police said.

