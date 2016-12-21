In Gurgaon, queues to open a new account

ON THE second day, special camps organised by the Gurgaon district administration to open accounts for workers in organised and unorganised sectors saw a more positive response as compared to Monday, when not many turned up to avail the facility. The camps will be held throughout the week.

On Monday, bank officials had blamed the lukewarm response to lack of awareness.

Hira Singh, a worker at Labour Chowk, where some banks had set up desks, had said Monday, “I saw the camps and rushed home to get my Aadhaar card. But they left by the time I returned.”

Singh, and many others, turned up on Tuesday, as the camps were advertised through word of mouth. At the 118 camps set up at eight points in the district, 1,562 accounts were opened on Tuesday, and 2,360 applications were collected.

A daily wage labourer from Rajasthan said, “I do not have an account, but now I have no choice but to open one. Usually, I would have to miss work and go to banks to get this done, so these camps help.”

Some bank officials expressed dissatisfaction about the manner in which the camps had been planned and organised.

“We knew nothing about these camps. They just handed us a list on Monday and told us to come here,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Bank officials also attempted to acquaint workers with digital transactions. The Haryana government is also trying to promote cashless transactions and recently launched a new website, cashlessharyana.nic.in, for the purpose.