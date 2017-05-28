In Gurgaon, no patients, preventive measures begin

Although no patient has tested positive for dengue or chikungunya in Gurgaon so far this year, doctors said people have started coming into the OPD with symptoms similar to the two diseases. (Representational) Although no patient has tested positive for dengue or chikungunya in Gurgaon so far this year, doctors said people have started coming into the OPD with symptoms similar to the two diseases. (Representational)

In anticipation of the season of vector-borne diseases, the Gurgaon health department, as well as private hospitals, have started working to spread awareness about the infection, which serves as a preventive measure. They have also started preparing plans to cope with the influx of patients that is expected once the season begins. Last year, the health department recorded over 400 cases of dengue in Gurgaon, with doctors struggling to keep up with the number of patients coming into the OPD, and hospitals running out of beds.

Although no patient has tested positive for dengue or chikungunya in Gurgaon so far this year, doctors said people have started coming into the OPD with symptoms similar to the two diseases. “Until now, we haven’t received any significant number of patients with dengue or chikungunya symptoms, but one or two patients are coming per day with symptoms like fever, headaches, vomiting and skin rashes,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, senior consultant internal medicine, Paras Hospital.

At Medanta — The Medicity, officials said the focus, once the season sets in, will be less on roping in additional resources or manpower, and more on making efficient and effective use of what is available. The Health Department, meanwhile, has started taking measures to spread awareness and minimise the impact of vector-borne diseases. Officials said to ensure that proper diagnosis and treatment is available to everyone, a cap of Rs 600 has been put on tests to confirm dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

According to officials, Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh, along with a group of officials, will visit schools in the district during their morning assemblies and give 10-minute talks to students to tell them about prevention and treatment of vector-borne diseases.

