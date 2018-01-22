In Gurgaon, DGP says Padmaavat will be screened

Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25. Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25.

Barely a few kilometres from the inauguration of the Special Task Force by the Haryana Director General of Police in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi Sunday morning, the Rajput Karni Sena staged demonstrations at Rajiv Chowk and MG Road to protest the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie, Padmaavat.

Forty workers of the group began their protest from Sohna Road, holding up traffic. They then rode to MG Road — the hub of malls — where they handed letters to officials at movie theatres, urging them to refrain from screening the film. The group also protested in Pataudi.

DGP B S Sandhu said the movie would be screened and that the matter was under control. “We are prepared to execute the Supreme Court orders, directing the film’s release on January 25. No obstruction to the screening will be tolerated,” he said.

