In Greater Noida society, Wonder Women take on Mardaanis in cricket league

Starting May 4, ten teams will compete for the championship title. (Express Photo By Pallav Bhuyan) Starting May 4, ten teams will compete for the championship title. (Express Photo By Pallav Bhuyan)

One-year-old Sharvi’s pram has a feeding bottle, a packet of biscuits and a green cricket ball. It is placed on the “cricket field” in a manner that the baby can watch her mother, Neha Jain Chaudhary (30), hit a boundary.

The summer heat hasn’t deterred the 120 women of Greater Noida’s Mahagun Mywoods apartment complex from practising twice, sometimes thrice a day, often till midnight, as the society gears up for its first-ever Mywoods Women Cricket League.

“I didn’t even know how to hold a bat, but we’ve been practising since mid-March. We start by 7.30 am on weekdays, and 5.30 am on weekends — after making breakfast. We return at 6.30 pm and practise till 8 pm, cook dinner and sometimes return at 10 pm to play until midnight,” said Chaudhary, a mother of two who runs a boutique at home and is part of the Durian Daredevils team.

The 10 teams are named after towers in the complex — Mahogany Tigresses, Pine Supernovas, Magnolian Mardaanis, Oakie’s Challengers, Rosewoodians Rising, Salwood Smashers, Sandalwood Swingers, Teakwood Rockers, Walnut’s Wonder Women and Durian Daredevils. Twenty-four matches between the 10 teams are scheduled between May 4 and 6, with semifinals and final on May 12-13.

For Sunrita Prakash (39) of the Magnolian Mardaanis, a hairline fracture in the left leg and a blood clot in one eye haven’t kept her away from the pitch. “This is one of the most liberating times of my life… I won’t let injury come in the way. Cricket is no more a game only our husbands play.”

The idea came to resident Anil Pundir (40) in March, when his wife complained of shoulder ache. “I suggested she take up a sport, and since I play cricket in the complex, I thought why not get women involved. We began work on it and at least 20 members from each tower signed up,” said Pundir.

After vetting, 12 members were finalised for each tower, coaches assigned and a ‘cricket control board’ set up. “We tweaked the rules a bit, so each player cannot score more than 25 runs… this way everyone gets to play. The entire complex is involved — we have a digital team, a sponsorship team, a media team. It’s all very professional,” said resident Dinesh Chaudhary (36), part of the five-member board. The colony has raised approximately Rs 2.5 lakh through sponsorship for the league.

Through two WhatsApp groups, teams figure out practise schedules and preparation for the opening ceremony, where each team will participate in a parade, and a skit called ‘Belan se Balle Tak’ will be performed by children.

“My husband thought I wouldn’t last a day on the pitch; I proved him wrong,” said Sunita Tripathi (37), a sales manager and a mother of one. For Shweta Dixit (30) and R Sudha (32) of the Salwood Smashers, their husbands are now the babysitters. “They are taking care of things, sharing the load,” said Dixit.

As the women come out to play, dressed in running tights and loose T-shirts, vermillion smudged due to sweat, children of the colony cheer each boundary, each wicket. “The children have stopped playing games on their phones or watching TV… they all want to be on the ground; it’s the only topic of discussion in the colony now,” said Pundir.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App