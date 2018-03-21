In Ghaziabad, two men on bike throw acid on 23-year-old woman

Two Bike-borne men threw acid at a 23-year-old employee of a bank while she was on her way to work in an autorickshaw Tuesday morning. The woman, who has suffered around 20 per cent burn injuries, has alleged that a former woman colleague was behind the attack. The incident took place near Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar, police said.

“For the last six months, someone from her family has been accompanying her from home to office, or at least till the rickshaw stand, because of alleged harassment by a former woman colleague,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Sahibabad police station. On Tuesday, too, her father had dropped her off at the autorickshaw stand around 9.30 am. Rahul Kumar (26), who was also in the same autorickshaw, said, “The autorickshaw had just reached Narender Mohan temple when two men threw acid at us. The assailants had covered their faces with clothes. I, too, sustained burn injuries on the lower part of my right arm.”

Three other passengers of the autorickshaw also suffered minor burn injuries, police said, adding that an FIR under IPC Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) has been registered against two unknown persons at Sahibabad police station. On the basis of the woman’s statement, her 25-year-old former colleague was named as an accused later, police said.

The investigation so far has revealed that the alleged harassment had led to two police complaints. “A complaint had been filed at Noida Sector 24 by the accused, where she had claimed that the victim had beaten her up. The victim had filed a complaint at a police chowki in Sahibabad, wherein she had stated that she was being harassed by the accused. Both were filed six months ago,” Singh said.

