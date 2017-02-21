In GB Road chargesheet, properties worth Rs 246 crore

Delhi Police Crime Branch Monday filed a chargesheet in a G B Road human trafficking and prostitution racket unearthed last year, in which the accused were booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Police said this is the first time that MCOCA has been invoked in a case of human trafficking and prostitution.

Ravindra Yadav, JCP (Crime), said, “The chargesheet, filed before additional sessions judge Vimal Kumar Yadav in Tis Hazari court, named 10 persons as accused. The proceedings to declare three accused as proclaimed offenders have been initiated… In all, 18 properties of accused persons, worth Rs 246 crore, have been identified and evaluated by a government approved valuer. The chargesheet was prepared after a six-month investigation and contains 3,895 pages.”

“More accused are to be arrested, and more properties are to be traced,” he added.