In fresh raid, more documents linked to Satyendar Jain found: CBI

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

Two days after the CBI claimed to have found documents related to properties and bank accounts owned by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from the house of Delhi Dental Council registrar Rishiraj, the agency Tuesday said it has recovered more articles related to Jain from the residence of Delhi Medical Council president Dr Arvind Gupta.

After questioning Rishiraj, CBI Monday searched Gupta’s residence, and claimed to have recovered four hard disks and three laptops. According to CBI, all these belong to Jain. The agency will send the recoveries for forensic examination and to extract data, if any, stored in them.

“After the documents were found at Rishiraj’s house, he was questioned further. He disclosed that some items are also lying at Gupta’s house and searches were conducted there. The recoveries made would be used as evidence against Jain in the disproportionate assets case against him,” a CBI officer said.

On Saturday, while conducting raids at the premises of Rishiraj in connection with a separate case of corruption, the CBI had stumbled upon documents allegedly related to properties and bank accounts held by Jain.

Rishiraj and N Pradeep Sharma, a lawyer for the council, were arrested Saturday night while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4.7 lakh from a doctor, sources said. Following the arrests, searches were conducted at Rishiraj’s residence and other places.

“Three property documents, including two sale deeds of land measuring 12 bigha 2 bishwa and 8 bigha 17 bishwa at Karala village, Delhi; one power of attorney for land measuring 14 bighas in the village were found,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said in a statement.

He said one deposit slip book of a bank containing counter foils detailing deposits of approximately Rs 2 crore during 2011 in the name of Jain and companies, he was serving as a director at, and in the name of his family members were also recovered.

While AAP has claimed the documents recovered were not new and were already in custody of CBI, agency sources pointed out that some original copies which were not available earlier, have been found. A Delhi government spokesperson said, “We haven’t received any intimation from the CBI. We have maintained that the charges are baseless.”

Last year, the agency had booked Jain in a case related to disproportionate assets.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App