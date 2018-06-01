In five police stations, each Investigation Officer handles almost 100 cases

According to a police officer, a separate investigation unit will soon be formed at police stations with designated officers to look after cases. (Representational) According to a police officer, a separate investigation unit will soon be formed at police stations with designated officers to look after cases. (Representational)

In the five police stations that saw the highest number of cases in 2017, one investigation officer (IO) per station (IO) handles close to 92 non-heinous and five heinous crime investigations on an average, Delhi Police data shows. This was shown to L-G Anil Baijal Thursday, who directed Delhi Police to separate investigation from law and order to relieve the workload of IOs.

According to the data accessed by The Indian Express, Shakarpur police station reported the maximum number of cases at 3,696 which was distributed to 58 IOs. Of these, non-heinous cases were probed by 44 officers, while heinous cases were investigated by 14 officers. Similarly, in Mangolpuri police station — which saw the lowest cases among the five stations — 2,927 cases were distributed among 52 officers. (see box)

While heinous cases are investigated by an officer of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector, non-heinous cases are probed by a constable- to an ASI-rank officer. According to a police officer, a separate investigation unit will soon be formed at police stations with designated officers to look after cases.

“Officers who are deployed for law and order will only look after the same. As of now, an IO has to investigate cases, attend court hearings, and perform law and order duties,” said the officer.

During the meeting, police told the L-G that investigation of crimes against women is being accorded high priority. In case the probe isn’t complete in 20 days, an alert is sent to the JCP and special commissioner of police of the area concerned.

Baijal also stressed the need to sensitise IOs, especially when dealing with cases related to crime against women and POCSO offences.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App