In Delhi, too, 50-yr-old woman files complaint

Police said efforts were on to trace those who sent the parcel and the letter. (Representational image) Police said efforts were on to trace those who sent the parcel and the letter. (Representational image)

Another case of a woman’s hair being cut was reported from Delhi’s Palam area Tuesday afternoon. The incident came to light after police received a call from Palam’s Sadnagar area. Police reached the spot and took the 50-year-old woman to a hospital. Her braid was recovered at her home. A police officer said, “The woman said she had gone to pick up her grandson from playschool. When she returned home, she got a headache. Around the same time, her daughter-in-law noticed that her braid had been chopped off.”

Police said they have lodged a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass for hurt) against unknown persons at Palam police station.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App