In Delhi, more rain likely in coming days

In Delhi, meanwhile, on Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.6°C. In Delhi, meanwhile, on Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.6°C.

After a short lull, Delhi is expected to see spells of light rain for four days starting Saturday as the monsoon winds, which have been active in the hills, move southward.

According to officials at the India Meteorological Department, an upper cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal is set to bring low pressure area over northern India.

In Delhi, meanwhile, on Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 33.6°C. The minimum was recorded at 26.6°C. Only traces of rain were seen in some parts of the city.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App