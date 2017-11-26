In Delhi, 19-yr-old says set on fire by 3 who teased girl

The incident took place in Bawana (Google Maps) The incident took place in Bawana (Google Maps)

A 19-year-old boy sustained severe burns after “three bike-borne men” allegedly doused him with a flammable substance and set him on fire in Bawana Thursday. The boy told police that he and a minor girl were walking in Sultanpur Dabas when the men tried to pull the girl’s shawl. The men left after he objected, but returned later and set him on fire, he alleged.

DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal, however, said police found discrepancies in the statements of the duo. Police also claimed to have found 50 letters, purportedly written in blood, in the boy’s bag. “In the letters, the couple professed their love to each other. In some of the letters, they ask each other to prove their love through a glorious act. The possibility of self-immolation cannot be ruled out,” the DCP said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder on the basis of the boy’s statement. “We are on the lookout for the three men. We have also questioned the parents of the duo,” a police officer said. According to police, the boy lives with his family in Nangloi and is preparing for Chartered Accountancy exams. The girl studies in Class XII. The two live in the same building on different floors and have known each other for the past five years.

The boy told police that the men left the first time, but again intercepted them near Sri Krishna gaushala. One of them allegedly held the girl while the other two poured petrol on the boy and set him on fire.

“My shirt caught fire. I tried to remove it and burnt my face as well. No one came to help us. We walked for a kilometre till we spotted a traffic policeman, who took us to a local hospital. I was then referred to G B Pant Hospital,” the boy claimed. DCP Pal said, “Doctors said a petrol-like substance was poured on the boy. He has sustained burn injuries till his waist.”

