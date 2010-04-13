Abhinav stars in RRG win

Himachal Ranji player Abhinav Bali scored 45 from 32 deliveries to propel Rohtak Road Gymkhana into the pre quarter-finals with a 66-run victory margin over Don Bosco in the 20th All India Om Nath Sood memorial cricket tournament at R.S.K.P.,DDA Sports Complex,Pitampura. R.R.Gymkhana scored 85 runs in last 6.4overs with some useful contribution lower down the order by Delhi ranji all-rounder Abhishek Sharma (32) and Amit Thakur (28).

Brief scores:Rohtak Road Gymkhana 247 in 39.4 overs (Rahul Yadav 46,Abhinav Bali 45,Abhishek Sharma 32,Mohit Sharma 29,Amit Thakur 28,Kapil Mehta 3/37,Navneet Kadiyan 3/47,Tarun Chaudhary 3/52) beat Don Bosco 181/9 in 34.1 overs (Anshul Gupta 50,Kapil Mehta 41,Ashutosh Kumar 36,Abhinav Bali 4/24,Amit Kashyap 2/31,Vinod Chugh 2/43).

Piyush shines in GCA League

Piyush Negi scored 75 in just 48 balls with twelve boundaries to help Ghaziabad Cricket Academy beat RKI Academy by 8 wickets in the GCA League at Jawaharlal Nehru cricket stadium I na game reduced to 30 overs a side because of wet pitch.

Brief scores:RKI Academy 155 all out in 28.2 overs (Sanjay Nagar 59,Momin Khan 26,Sagar Malik 2/20,Vinay Tyagi 2/22) Ghaziabad Cricket Academy 157 for 2 in 21 overs (Piyush Negi 75,Himank Kataria not out 45)

Radha Kishan cricket from April 20

The twentieth Radha Kishan Sanjay memorial cricket tournament will commence from 20th April at the Cambridge Foundation School,Rajouri Garden ground. The tournament,which will feature 16 teams,will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. Interested schools can contact Veenu Gopal during school hours before April 16.

Ajay hits ton

Ajay Badli scored a scintillating 130 as Ghaziabad Mahanagar Cricket Academy walloped DS Academy by 153 runs in the RKI under-13 Cricket tournament at Lal Bahadur Shastri cricket Ground.

Brief scores:GMCA 249 for 7 in 30 overs (Ajay Badli 130,Kapil Yadav 20,Vivek Tyagi 2/32,Lavish 2/45,Prince 2/42) DS Academy 196 all out in 25.3 overs (Vivek Tyagi 56,OM Saini 37,Lavish 18,Robin Sarna 4/24,Nishant Yadav 2/32)

Easy win for PMG

Professional Management Group beat SN Gymkhana by 6 wickets in the 4th Radhika Cup under-15 cricket tournament at the Najafgarh ground.

Brief scores:SN Gymkhana 136 all out in 38 overs (Jatin Shaukeen 44,Kunal Dabas 39,Shivank Vashisht 3/39) PMG 138 for 4 in 29.3 overs (Rajesh Sharma 52,Vishal Adhlakha 50,Kunal Dabas 2/16)

Mohit scalps five

Mohit Sharma scalped five wickets for 37 as Don Bosco Academy beat RP Academy by 3 wickets and enter in the quarter-finals of the third Ganga Open prize money cricket tournament.

Brief scores:RP Academy 242 for 9 in 40 overs (Surinder Dayama 59,Puneet Mehra 56,Sandeep Tyagi 40,Mohit Sharma 5/37) Don Bosco 246 for 7 in 37.5 overs (Sachin Hooda 85,Sahil Kher 60 not out)

Hansraj school win

Hansraj model school,Punjabi Bagh beat Peninsula Academy,Noida by 9 wickets and entered the semi-finals of the Enviornment protection cricket tournament at the Chilla sports complex.

Brief scores:Peninsula Academy 71 all out in 17 overs (Manoj Joshi 31,Ganesh 3/11) Hansraj school 72 for 1 in 15 overs (Rahul Choudhary 32,Harpreet Singh 30,Sidharth Singh 2/15)

VJCA in final

Ravi Chauhan scored unbeaten 66 to help Vidya Jain Academy enter the final of the 1st RR Katyal cricket tournament beating Rakesh Academy Gurgaon by 8 wickets.

Brief scores:Rakesh Academy 141 all out in 25 overs (Parmod Guar 45,Sidharth Dhawan 4/27 Akashdeep Pandey 3/15) Vidya Jan Academy 142 for 2 in 21 overs (Ravi Chauhan 66 not out,Himanshu Sharma 62)

Pelican under-14 from April 17

Pelicans cricket club will be organising the sixth Pelican u-14 cricket tournament from April 17 at the Vinay Marg Ground. The nine-day tournament will have eight teams playing on a league cum knockout basis with leading clubs like Rohtak Road Gymkhana Mishra sports,Sonnet club, Modern school,Vidya Jain school,Pelicans club,Young Friends divided into two pools of four each.

Sunny misses ton

Sunny Chandra missed his century by nine runs as Rani Bagh club beat Malik sports by 47 runs. In other games,Delhi Colts defeated Citizen club by 28 runs.

Brief scores: Rani Bagh 295 for 9 in 40 overs (Sunny Chandra 91,Vipin Arora 49,Himanshu Sangwan 2/47) Malik Sports 248 for 8 in 40 overs (Hitesh Dhankar 51,Avtar Singh 4/23)

Delhi Colts 296 for 6 in 40 overs (Kunal Sehdev 149,Roop Lal 40,Wasim Ahmed 2/39) Citizen club 268 for 9 in 40 overs (Rahul Sharma 96, Kunal Sahdev 3/39)

