In arrest of sharpshooter, cops make worrying recovery: A bulletproof vest

After a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police nabbed a 24-year-old sharpshooter near Okhla Mandi on Monday. As he was being taken into custody, police were surprised to find that he was wearing a high-quality bulletproof vest — much lighter than the ones worn by the policemen who caught him.

While a police vest weighs around 5-6 kg, police said the accused’s vest, which he was wearing under his shirt, weighed around 1 kg. “Most policemen avoid wearing vests during an operation as they are quite heavy. We were taken aback at how he managed to get such a good-quality vest,” an officer from the team told The Indian Express.

According to police, Tanveer alias Munnavar alias Gatta hails from UP’s Kasganj and is a member of the Cheenu gang. He is wanted in connection with the murders of two men in Brahmpuri and Vijay Park last year. Police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest, after CCTV footage showed him opening fire at the men. He is also an accused in the murder of three people in Ghaziabad in 2014 and a robbery in Pul Prahladpur in 2016. Police had declared a Rs 50,000 reward the same year.

Tanveer claimed he got the vest from UP-based gangster Anusuddin, who was killed in a gang war in Meerut last year. “During questioning, the accused told police that several gangsters in UP have taken to wearing bulletproof vests due to the crackdown on criminals by police,” an officer said.

Police said Meerut has several bulletproof vest manufacturing units and that they are trying to trace the source of supply of the vests to gangsters.

According to police, Tanveer was arrested following a tip-off that he would be at Okhla Mandi to meet an associate. Around 4.45 am, a 10-member police team stopped two men in a Maruti Swift. “The men opened fire at police. In retaliation, police also opened fire. Tanveer lost control and hit a barricade,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. While police managed to nab him, his associate escaped.

Police claimed that 10 rounds of fire were exchanged between the accused and police. While two bullets hit inspector Rajinder Kumar Pehalwan and SI Parvesh Kasana, two hit Tanveer. No casualties were reported, police said.

