In Adelaide for sports tournament, 15-year-old girl drowns at beach

A 15-year-old girl studying at a government school in the capital, who had gone to Australia to participate in an international sports tournament, drowned after she was swept away by a storm at the beach.

Nitisha Negi, a footballer and student of Class XI at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar, drowned at Holdfast Marina beach in Adelaide, where she had gone with four of her friends after the match, which was part of the Pacific School Games.

The Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, confirmed news about the girl’s death, and said the Indian High Commission is extending support to her family. “Thorough investigation is ordered,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Officials at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) said they were informed about the incident on Sunday. “Of the contingent which had gone for the games, 53 students were supposed to depart on December 11. Negi was part of this contingent. These five girls were at the beach when a storm swept them away. Four of them were rescued but Negi died,” said SGFI vice-president Alok Khare. Negi’s body was found on Monday morning.

Khare said the SGFI had received a letter from the Sports Ministry, and the invitation had been extended by the School Sport Australia. The sports body had sent girls and boys from across the country to participate in football, hockey, swimming and a few other sports. It was a contingent of 180 players. They left for the games on December 1.

PTI quoted SGFI Secretary General Rajesh Mishra as saying that the girls were taking selfies at the beach. “They must not have seen a huge wave coming from behind. They fell down and were swept away,” Mishra told PTI. He said he was not aware if the girls were accompanied by an adult.

The girl’s father, Piran Singh Negi, said a male coach had gone with them to Australia. “I came to know about the incident from family members of the other girls. Two hours later, SGFI officials confirmed such an incident had taken place. When we had gone to Chhatrasal Stadium before the trip, we were introduced to a senior coach. They said a woman coach will also be there, but we don’t know (if one went). When the incident took place, we don’t know who was with them. My daughter does not know how to swim,” said her father, who lives in Khichripur Colony.

The family said they are now waiting for the body. Piran said she had been playing football for the last five years. He said he last spoke to his daughter on Friday after the match. She had called him from her friend’s phone as she had lost her own. “It was me who informed officials that such an incident has happened. They had lost the game, so I told her to take care of herself and come back soon,” he said.

