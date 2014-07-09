In a first, DDA to auction plots to private developers in Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to auction plots to private developers for the first time in Rohini’s Sector 40 and 41 for construction of group housing societies, a step aimed at meeting the demand for high-end flats in the capital.

In all, 33,600 flats will be built on these plots — 17,400 high-end flats and 16,200 flats for economically weaker sections spread over 131 hectares. The group housing societies, which will be high-rises, will come up on plots of five hectares each.

Over this, 15 schools will be built under the scheme.

“This proposal to sell land to private developers for constructing group housing societies is being considered for the first time. We felt that private players can offer quality high-end flats,” DDA vice-chairman Balvinder Kumar said.

“These will be high-end flats. Group housing societies similar to the ones being developed in Noida and Ghaziabad will come up here. Around 15 per cent of extra floor area ratio will be provided for housing for the economically weaker sections,” he said.

There will be 4,500 one-room flats for the elderly, which will be spread over 24 acres with common kitchens, canteens, medical and recreational facilities.

“We will appoint a consultant for the project, who will advise us on how to go about implementing the scheme besides coming up with a sound financial and management model. We are looking at private participation for the scheme. The terms of reference for appointing a consultant are being worked out,” Kumar said.

The DDA is also planning to develop around 15 secondary schools. “There is a requirement for good schools in the area. So, we are looking at that also,” he said.

The DDA has been struggling to provide adequate housing in Delhi. It is planning to roll out housing scheme 2014, which is expected to offer 26,000 flats across various categories. “The file has been sent back to the DDA by the Lt-Governor with several queries,” an official said.

The scheme is now expected to be rolled out by August. Kumar said the DDA hopes to develop 10 lakh houses in Delhi by 2022.

