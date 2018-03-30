In a first, collegium interacts with candidates for judges post

A former CJI told this paper that had not come across any instance of the collegium interacting with those recommended for elevation. A former CJI told this paper that had not come across any instance of the collegium interacting with those recommended for elevation.

The Supreme Court collegium, in an unprecedented move, interacted in person with candidates recommended for appointment as judges of Calcutta and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. This came to light in the decision of the three-member collegium uploaded on the apex court’s official website.

The March 26 meeting, which was attended by the three senior-most judges — Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi — approved and recommended the names of six advocates and four judicial officers for elevation as judges of the two High Courts.

The decision said that “for the purpose of assessing merit and suitability” of those whose names were recommended for elevation by the collegiums of the respective High Courts, the Supreme Court collegium “carefully scrutinised the material placed in the file” including the views of the Chief Ministers and Governors of these states, reports of evaluation of their work besides remarks of the Intelligence Bureau and Department of Justice. “Apart from this, we invited all the recommendees with a view to have an interaction with them”, it added.

A former Chief Justice of India told this paper that though in rare cases, when the CJI would meet the candidate, he had not come across any instance of the collegium interacting with those recommended for elevation.

Following the scrutiny and interaction, the collegium approved five advocates — Biswajit Basu, Amrita Sinha, Dr Sutanu Kumar Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Jay Sengupta — for appointment as judges of the Calcutta High Court. For the Madhya Pradesh High Court, it recommended the names of advocate Sanjay Dwivedi, and four judicial officers — Akhil Kumar Shrivastava, Brij Kishore Shrivastava, Rajendra Kumar Shrivastava and Mohd Fahim Anwar — for elevation as judges.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App