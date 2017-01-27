Imphal teenagers stole Rs 2 lakh to go to US; caught at IGIA

Two teenagers from Imphal, who had run away from home with close to Rs 2 lakh in new currency, were apprehended from Indira Gandhi International Airport by CISF personnel late on Wednesday. According to officials, the teens ran away as they were scolded by their parents, and decided to come to Delhi to take a flight to the US. Police said they were picked up after they were found wandering near the ticket counter. After two hours of questioning with the help of a translator, CISF officials found that one of the boys is a distant relative of an additional SP-rank official in Imphal. He had stolen the money from his grandmother’s house. “As per their plan, they stole the money and took a flight to Delhi, from where they were planning to go to the US,” said a source.

However, on reaching Delhi, they were confused as they could only speak their local language. When they enquired about flights to the US, they were asked to show their passports and other documents, which they did not have.

“CISF personnel approached Moirang Bishnupur police in Imphal. In the meantime, they received a call from the additional SP about the boys. The minors were handed over to their relatives and Manipur police were informed,” a senior CISF official said.