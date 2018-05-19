Thunderstorm to hit Delhi-NCR tonight

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
A dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with squall and wind with speed of over 80 kmph would hit the Delhi-National Capital Region, the IMD said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 10:30:44 pm
IMD warns of thunderstorm tonight On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that a thunderstorm would hit the Delhi-NCR late tonight.

On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured in the dust storm that hit Delhi in the early hours on May 16.

On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured in the dust storm that hit Delhi in the early hours on May 16.

