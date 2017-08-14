I’m fighting for the public, Arvind Kejriwal says in Bawana

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

With nine days to go for the Bawana bypoll, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday told residents of the constituency that he is “fighting for the public”.

Speaking at a rally at Tehseel Ground in Bawana Chowk, he said, “For land taken from farmers, I had increased the compensation to Rs 3 crore. But the then L-G, Najeeb Jung, returned the file… Then the High Court quashed all decisions we had taken. Now, we have moved the Supreme Court. I am doing a lot of fighting within. I am not fighting for my family but for the public.”

Bawana will go to polls on August 23, as AAP MLA Ved Prakash switched to the BJP ahead of the MCD elections.

On the issue of statehood for the capital, the CM said, “5 din joh kaam lagega 15 mahine laga dete hai… Agar Delhi ek state hotah toh yeah problem nahin hoti. Aap log vishwas rakhna. Thoda time lagega, par mein sab kaam karunga.” Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP and the Congress, saying “Kaam toh AAP sarkar hi karegi. Congress ko, BJP ko vote dekar kuch nahin hoga.”

