Illuminated signages for Delhi Metro

As the Delhi Metro network expands rapidly making corridor interchanges and train movement directions confusing for commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started installing new signages for better commuter facilitation. As a pilot project, the new signages have been installed at the Barakhamba Road and Pragati Maidan Metro stations, and is set to be rolled out at all other stations shortly.

“The new signages are made of aluminium extrusion with vinyl. LED-based lighting will be used for the illuminated signages. The light will be equally distributed among the letters, and there will be no dark spots or light leaks. These two stations were taken up since DMRC wanted to take one underground and one elevated station for the project initially,” said a Delhi Metro spokesperson.

“In the new signages, letters displaying the names of the stations are highlighted. Highlighted arrows inform the passenger about the direction in which the train is going. In addition, the background is opaque due to which the information shared on the panel is further highlighted,” the official added.

“These are also better equipped to handle issues such as vandalism, tearing, writing on the body of the signage. The new signages are also aesthetically designed, which will contribute towards improving the overall look of the stations. The retro-reflective signages will use Aluminium Composite Panel (ACP) material,” the official said.

“Initially, two stations have been provided with such signages and process is on to install such signages at 10 more

stations,” he added.

