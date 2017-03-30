IIT student attempts suicide

A first-year engineering physics student at IIT, Delhi, allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the hostel terrace Wednesday morning, police said.

IIT Delhi director V Ramagopal Rao said, “It seems the student didn’t want to pursue engineering, and that there was some kind of parental pressure. At least that’s what his friends are saying. We’re also talking to counselors to see whether the student ever approached them,” he said. Additional DCP (South) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Appropriate action will be taken after we record the student’s statement.”

One of the boy’s seniors said a friend of his had claimed that he wanted to join the music club at the institute, but wasn’t able to do so, and, therefore, felt isolated. Rao said every attempt was being made to get to the bottom of the issue.

