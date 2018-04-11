IIT-Delhi to launch first 5G radio lab

Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to inaugurate a first-of-its-kind 5G radio laboratory on campus, which is likely to reduce effects of exposure and radiation compared to the 3G/4G systems.

The Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology lab will be inaugurated on Friday. It has been set up at the Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management, at IIT Delhi.

Professor Saif Khan Mohammed, an associate professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering, and his team have been researching on MIMO systems for the last five years.

“This 5G base station prototype will be used for developing a complete 5G base station, which can possibly lead to the manufacturing of 5G base stations in India with support/collaboration from the industry. It will also be instrumental in generating skilled manpower,” he said.

“In Massive MIMO, several antennas are deployed at the base station, as compared to only a few antennas in 3G/4G. This improves system power efficiency, as the mobile terminals will now be required to radiate ten times lesser power than in 3G/4G systems. This, in turn, reduces interference to other radio systems and also reduces possible effects of exposure to radiation on our health,” said Mohammed.

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, a member of the High Level Forum for 5G India 2020, said the institute was committed to contributing “towards national goals for establishing India as a major player in 5G technologies”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App