IIT-Delhi student suicide: Husband, in-laws booked

The Delhi Police have booked the husband and in-laws of a final-year PhD student of IIT-Delhi, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

Manjula Devak (28), a student at the Department of Civil Engineering, used to live in Narmada hostel. She was found dead inside her room on Tuesday.

Police said a case under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304B (dowry death) has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station. Additional Deputy Commissioner (south) Chinmoy Biswal said an investigation is underway.

Devak’s body was discovered by police after they broke open the door. Police said no suicide note was found and there was no signs of forced entry. The FIR was lodged on the basis of allagations levelled by Devak’s family.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Devak’s father Manoj Kumar said the family wants justice. “I know my daughter will not come back but we are seeking justice. Police have registered a case and I am ready to pursue this till the end,” he said.

Devak’s father will reach reaching Delhi from Bhopal on Sunday after performing her last rites.

Police said that Devak, who hails from Bhopal, got married to Ritesh in 2013. They had been living separately for the last one year. Devak’s father alleged Ritesh and his family demanded money from his daughter. “They used to harass her and demand money, because of which she decided to live separately,” he alleged.

The varsity’s director has said Devak was doing “very well” academically, and that the suicide seems to be due to some “personal problems”.

