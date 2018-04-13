IIT-Delhi student found hanging in hostel room





Police said that Maloo, who beloinged to Hooghly in West Bengal, had on April 10 tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.



A 21-year-old student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, PTI reported. According to police, Gopal Maloo, a first year student of Masters in Chemistry, was found hanging form the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel.

Police said that Maloo, who beloinged to Hooghly in West Bengal, had on April 10 tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Reason behind Maloo taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.