IIT-Delhi student found hanging, had made another suicide bid earlier

Naur Gopal Maloo (21) was found dead at his hostel (File) Naur Gopal Maloo (21) was found dead at his hostel (File)

Naur Gopal Maloo (21), a Chemistry student at IIT-Delhi, committed suicide in his hostel room on Friday, police said. Maloo was found hanging from a fan in his room on the fourth floor of Nilgiri Hall of Residence, at 7.15 am. A first-year MSc student, he hailed from West Bengal’s Hoogli, police said. According to DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Maloo had tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills on April 10 as well. “He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and was discharged. His brother, Bachoo Ram, stayed with him and he was also counselled. The reason for the suicide is being looked into,” the DCP said.

The youngest of three brothers, Maloo was described by his friends as a bright student, and a “simple and sober” person. “He told me he had got an internship with a big company in Kolkata for two months and would be going there in May. He was also preparing for GRE as he wanted to do his PhD from Germany,” said Shamlu, a PhD student at IIT-D and Maloo’s senior from Kolkata’s Presidency College.

Ram, who lives in Hauz Khas Village, said, “Had his friends been in the room yesterday, this would have not happened. I had spoken to him last night and told him to come to my place later. He had said he would.” Maloo shared his room with two others. Shamlu suggested Maloo came from a humble background. “Being a Scheduled Caste student, he got scholarship of Rs 12,500 per month. On Sunday, when I last met him, he had shaved and was excitedly going for a farewell function,” he said.

IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said Maloo was being treated for depression. “He was under medication. He had also been recently admitted to a hospital for drug overdose and was discharged only yesterday. His brother was with him throughout; he left last night. Today morning, the student decided to end his life. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the step. Going by his academic records, it doesn’t seem like he had any academic-related issues,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App