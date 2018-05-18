IHBAS, AIIMS told to name experts for Rohini ashram visit

The experts were directed to submit their report before July 27, the next date of hearing. (File) The experts were directed to submit their report before July 27, the next date of hearing. (File)

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the directors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to nominate experts to visit the Rohini ashram founded and run by self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit, where girls and women are allegedly confined, and inspect their physical and mental status.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction after it was informed that the inmates there are living in inhuman conditions and they need help from psychological experts. The experts were directed to submit their report before July 27, the next date of hearing. The bench also directed the three-member panel, comprising Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal and advocates Nandita Rao and Ajay Verma, to carry out further inspections of the ashram and other institutions run by Dixit in Delhi.

The court had ordered the CBI to probe the matter by setting up a Special Investigation Team to take charge of all records and documents in the case. CBI counsel Narendra Maan told the court that an international Blue Corner Notice — an inquiry notice issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person in a criminal investigation — and non bailable warrant has been issued against Dixit, the key accused in a case pertaining to the alleged confinement of girls and young women in an ashram.

The CBI said the notice was issued as Dixit is still absconding. The HC had in February asked the CBI to find Dixit. Many girls and women were rescued from the ashrams of the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya from across Delhi and UP’s Farrukhabad on December 20, 2017, when the High Court had asked the CBI to inspect the institute’s Rohini premises. Parents of three girls and NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment had moved the HC, claiming that many young women were raped at the ashram and several had committed suicide but no case was registered.

