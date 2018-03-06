If you don’t respect chief secy, how will things work, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Monday sought responses from the Centre, the AAP government, the L-G and others on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash challenging the notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly’s privilege committee for “failure” to attend a meeting called by a Delhi Assembly panel. This comes a day after AAP accused Prakash of “distortion of facts” in his petition filed before HC. Prakash was served the notice for non-appearance before a House panel examining an alleged bank scam.

A division bench heard the matter briefly before stating that the plea should be dealt by a single-judge bench. The division bench said efforts should have been made by both “sides” to “assurage tempers” and the privilege notice could “add fuel to the fire”. It said, “He is your chief secretary. If you do not respect him then how will things work. Was there no other way of calling him?”

