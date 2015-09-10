If you are afraid of 100-200 people, one day your offices will be encroached: Delhi High Court to cops

Observing that the police and civic agencies of the national capital were duty-bound to remove all encroachments on public land, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said “no one can dare” stop them from performing their duty.”

It also took the police and the Delhi Development Authority to task for not taking any action to demolish an unauthorised temple an East Delhi locality, to implement an eight-year-old order to demolish all unauthorised construction in the area.

“You cannot say that your writ does not run on your land … no one can dare the establishment or police,” said Justice Manmohan, while hearing the contempt petition on non-compliance of the August 10, 2007 order, where a direction was given to demolish illegal encroachments in Priyadarshini Vihar.

Tension erupted in the area on Tuesday and on September 3, when police and DDA officials had tried to demolish a temple, which was an unauthorised construction, pursuant to the 2007 order. Protesters had prevented DDA and the Delhi police team from entering the property for execution of the court’s order and also damaged buses.

When the matter came up for hearing before the court on Wednesday, the judge asked the authorities concerned to file an affidavit within two weeks, complying with its earlier order.

The court was also shocked to see photographs taken by petitioner’s advocate J K Mittal, showing that no police force was present when tension gripped the area. “Where were the police all the time? Have you identified any of the persons? Who mobilised this mob? How can this vandalism be permitted? How can anyone take the law in their hands? Where is the police all the time,” asked the bench.

“If you are afraid of 100-200 people, one day your offices will be encroached. There is so much division in the society today that anyone can organise a crowd of 10,000 persons. If you want to lose it (the land), it’s your wish. Original order is of 2007 and now it is 2015. Your officers have to go and get the temple removed,” said the bench. It added that the process would “require some tact” to relocate the temple from the area.

The observations were made during a hearing on a contempt of court plea filed by local resident and advocate J K Mittal.

With PTI inputs

