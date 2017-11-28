If harsh steps needed, so be it: MoEF Secy on Delhi smog

The city was covered by thick smog in the first week of November. Express photo The city was covered by thick smog in the first week of November. Express photo

The Centre is determined not to have a repeat of the smog-like situation in Delhi, Ministry of Environment & Forests Secretary C K Mishra said Monday. He also said that no one authority could be held responsible for the issue.

Mishra was speaking at an event hosted by WWF India, where he launched a report on ‘Clean Energy Innovation Ecosystem in the SME sector in India’.

In the first week of November, the city was covered by a thick layer of smog, with air quality breaching ‘emergency’ levels.

Mishra said, “We recently witnessed smog in Delhi, but no single authority can be held responsible for it. If the government has failed, then those who are emitting (pollutants) should also take responsibility.”

“But, as a government, we are determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation happen again. We are concerned not just for the national capital, but for the whole of India. If harsh measures are needed to ensure that, then so be it. Because we care for human lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the capital’s air quality began to dip again after witnessing two ‘poor’ air quality days. On Monday, the national air quality index showed a reading of 362, or ‘very poor’.

The Delhi government’s health department issued an advisory, asking people to switch to car pooling and public transport to reduce pollution. It has also asked residents not to burn dry leaves, crop residue, wood and coal.

“Do not smoke, as it harms not only you but others as well. Observe environment-friendly behaviour. Keep the environment healthy, not only by words, but also by your actions,” the advisory read.

It also asked people to approach the nearest medical facility if they feel breathless or experience palpitations, and said that treatment is free at all government health facilities.

According to SAFAR, the air quality is expected to dip further on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App