IES officer held for ‘abusing, stalking’ JNU student since 2012

A 26-year-old Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer, currently posted with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as an assistant executive engineer, was arrested after a JNU student alleged that he stalked and sexually assaulted her.

A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj (north) police station and the accused has been sent to Tihar Jail for 14-day judicial custody. Police said that since the complainant was a minor when the alleged assault began in 2012, sections under the POCSO Act have also been added.

The complainant alleged that the accused, Rakesh Meena, had also tried to attack her with a weapon once.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (south) Chinmoy Biswal said IES officer Meena was arrested from his house in Saidulajab after they received a complaint from the student. “She approached police Monday. On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354-D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” he said.

The student has refused to undergo a medical examination and said she would get it done later, police said.

