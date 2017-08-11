IAS officer’s body found in Ghaziabad, say police

A 30-year-old IAS officer allegedly committed suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad late on Thursday. A senior GRP officer said, “Mukesh Pandey’s body was found near the railway tracks at Kot Gaon in Ghaziabad. We have also recovered what seems like a suicide note. In the note, it said he was committing suicide because he was fed up with life and that his belief in human existence was gone.”

Police sources said his initial plan was to jump off the 10th floor of the Janakpuri district centre in west Delhi. An officer said, “We are yet to ascertain why he was in Ghaziabad instead.”

Police added that he was staying at a hotel in Delhi and had texted his friend, saying that “he wanted to commit suicide” and that “his suicide note was in a bag in his hotel room”. The friend called up police. “By the time the police reached the mall, he was gone,” an officer said. Police have not been able to confirm where Pandey had been posted. He was a 2012-batch officer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App