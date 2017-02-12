I wasn’t driving, neither was man who impersonated me: Audi car crash accused

The Audi SUV owned by neurosurgeon Manish Rawat. Four people died when it hit an autorickshaw The Audi SUV owned by neurosurgeon Manish Rawat. Four people died when it hit an autorickshaw

Two days before he is expected to appear before a Ghaziabad court to record his statement, Ishaq Ahmad (32) — who was served a notice for allegedly driving the Audi SUV which hit an autorickshaw and killed four people — claimed he had not met or heard of car owner Manish Rawat, a neurosurgeon in Safdarjung Hospital, till the media approached him. He also claimed that his former neighbour had posed as him and surrendered in court, and that he didn’t know about this till much later.

“I have never met or spoken to this doctor… It was only when journalists told me about the case and my alleged involvement that I first heard his name. I will record my statement in court on Monday. I was in Assam and I reached Bareilly on February 5,” Ahmad, a resident of Bareilly’s Labhera village, said.

Ahmad added that the man who appeared in court posing as him is his former neighbour from Bareilly, Syed Imtiaz Qadri. “Six months ago, I had taken a house on rent in Izzat Nagar police station area. Qadri lived in the same building with his wife, son and daughter. He is from Mumbai and he had been staying there for over a year. He was unemployed for a while. He then took up driving assignments on a daily basis. Around two-three months ago, I had given my driving licence to him to get photocopies. He was the only person who had my licence,” he said.

According to Ahmad, on February 2, he called Qadri after he received the notice. “When I asked him if he had misused my licence, he said he hadn’t. I then called him again and he admitted to using the photocopy. He said he had…given the licence to the lawyer. I asked him to take it back. Qadri then told me he had agreed to a deal for Rs 8,000 regarding this. I told him it was not even worth Rs 8 lakh and that four people have died. He claimed they had only been injured,” Ahmad alleged.

He also claimed he could provide proof that Qadri was in Bareilly when the incident took place. “I know he was not Rawat’s driver that night because his wife was in Mumbai and he was with his children in Bareilly. His wife came back around January 25. The doctor claimed that the man who surrendered in court (Qadri) was his driver at least 15-20 days before the incident. This is untrue,” he claimed.

Stating that he was not in Delhi-NCR or in Bareilly at the time of the incident, he said, “On the night of January 27, I was driving an Essar canter 110 — with licence plate number UP25AT9642 — near Ahmedabad. I have a bill from a petrol pump near Aslali Chowki where I filled fuel that night. I will show this in court. They can check my phone location and that of the owner.”

He claimed the bill is from Satsangi Petroleum in Aslali, with invoice number 210, for an amount of Rs 11,000.82 which was issued at 10.08 pm on January 27. He added that he has been driving the canter, owned by a Bareilly resident, for the last six years.