Kumar Vishwas defends Arvind Kejriwal, says he can’t be involved in any corrupt activities

Reacting to Delhi’s former tourism minister Kapil Mishra’s corruption charges against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Sunday said that he cannot believe that Kejriwal can be involved in any sort of corrupt activities. “Arvind Kejriwal bhrastachaar karenge ye main kabhi bhi nahi soch sakta, ye unke shatru bhi manenge. (I can’t imagine that Arvind Kejriwal can be involved in any corrupt activity. Even his enemy will agree on this),” Vishwas was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vishwas’ comment came after Mishra, who was sacked from Delhi Cabinet on Saturday, alleged that he had seen cabinet minister Satyrendra Jain handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal on Friday. “Parson maine Satyendra Jain ji ko Rs 2 crore Arvind Kejriwal ji ko dete huye dekha tha. Main poori raat so nahi paaya (Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain give Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. I could not sleep for the entire night),” he said.

Mishra, on Saturday, had also taken to Twitter and said that he had informed Kejriwal about water tanker scam in Delhi and was going to make a ‘big revelation’. Speaking to ANI, Mishra had also said that he was ‘probably sacked because of the names he was going to reveal’.

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have attacked Kejriwal and his party with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanding Kejriwal’s resignation. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken tweeted: “Now, Kapil Mishra alleges that he has himself seen Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crores cash to Kejriwal! This is a serious charge! Any answers?”

The AAP, however, has rubbished all the charges levied by the sacked minister. Talking to media, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the ‘accusations by Mishra are so absurd that they do not merit any response’. Meanwhile, Mishra also met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday and briefed him on the water tanker scam.

