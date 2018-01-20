Husband mocked skin tone: Woman in complaint

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A former associate professor with the Ethiopian Civil Service University, who claimed she had to leave her job when she got married, has filed a complaint against her husband, who she says “mocked” her over her “skin colour and dressing sense” during their honeymoon in Kerala.

The woman, who hails from Udaipur and completed her PhD in banking from Rajasthan’s Mohanlal Sukhadia University, also alleged that her husband suffers from a “psychological disorder”, and left her stranded soon after marriage before asking for a divorce. In her complaint, she also alleged that her husband, a resident of Hyderabad, assaulted her and made her sleep on the sofa in the hotel reception when they were in Kerala.

The woman registered a case at Dwarka South police station on January 12 under IPC sections 498(a), 406 and 34. She said she had been trying to get in touch with her in-laws, who had barred her from entering their house and were mounting pressure on her to settle for a divorce.

“We have registered a case and the investigation in the matter is underway,” said DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh. The woman is currently being counselled by the Crime Against Women (CAW) cell in Dwarka district. Police said the woman left a job that paid $2000 a month to marry the accused last July.

“My father spent around Rs 15 lakh for the marriage in Hyderabad, and we invited over 150 people,” she wrote in the complaint, adding that she met the accused on an online matrimonial website.

The woman claimed her husband kept lashing out at her over trivial issues such as long queues at the airport, and also threatened to assault her in front of the airport staff. She said he had similar outbursts at the resort in Munnar. After the man assaulted her over her “lack of dressing sense”, she slept on the sofa at the reception before deciding to return to Hyderabad, cutting her honeymoon short.

However, she alleged that while her husband was dropping her to Cochin airport, he took her 15 km in the opposite direction. He only relented once she opened the door of the moving car, and took her to the airport, her complaint read.

“My father decided to involve other family members… I was told he suffers from a psychological disorder. My father told his family about it, and they told me I have to deal with it, else I would not be allowed to enter their house,” the complaint read.

