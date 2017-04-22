Hurdle in dust surveys: Violators who refuse to cough up fines

The surveys followed a 2015 NGT order that issued guidelines on storing building material at construction sites. Archive The surveys followed a 2015 NGT order that issued guidelines on storing building material at construction sites. Archive

At least 640 people are enjoying their lives, said a junior engineer sitting on the second floor of a South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s zonal office. In front of him on the table, is a thick file packed with challans interspersed with photographs of construction material. Some of them are black and white images.

Only 200-odd violators of the 851 booked by this zonal office have paid their dues between July 2015 and March 2017. “Are the rest of them idiots for having paid up promptly? The court should have gone a step further and said the construction sites will be sealed if challans are not paid,” the engineer said. The Graded Action Plan on controlling air pollution in the capital directs the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the MCDs to order closure of construction sites during ‘severe’ emergency pollution levels.

Nine junior-rank engineers in this office have been assigned the task of monitoring dust in construction sites in an area spanning from Daryaganj to Badarpur. Property builders in “good colonies” such as Greater Kailash and Defence Colony often pay, say inspectors. Violators in congested unauthorised colonies such as Badarpur, with addresses that are sometimes hard to track, end up paying no heed to the challans, they add.

The ‘dust surveys’ followed a 2015 National Green Tribunal order that issued strict guidelines on how building material should be handled and stored on construction sites. Dust from construction sites ranks among the top five major pollutants that clog the capital’s lungs. “There has definitely been some change since the order came into force,” the junior engineer says.

So far, this particular zonal office in south Delhi has raked in over Rs 64 lakh in revenue from fines, which officers here claim could have been higher if there was some stringent way to penalise offenders. “We had a spike in issuing challans and receiving the fine amount when the order first came into place in July 2015 because it was new,” said the junior engineer.

“Once again, we saw a spike in November 2016, when the capital saw a severe bout of smog. In fact, in the first week of November we issued 334 challans,” he said.

The numbers from the rest of Delhi appear to tell its own story. The maximum number of challans have been issued by the East corporation — 2,347 — ever since the order came into effect. SDMC follows next at 2,189 and the North corporation has only challaned 920 violators in over a nearly two-year period. “The EDMC is most earnest in its efforts,” a civic body official told The Indian Express, and hinted at collusion between inspectors and property builders as an explanation for the low number of challans issued by the North civic body. EDMC has collected Rs 1.18 crore in revenue through challans for far, SDMC Rs .27 crore; and NDMC Rs 86 lakh.

The Delhi government has put in place measures to guide state-level agencies to conduct weekly inspections, submit action taken reports and challan builders who do not comply with dust-control measures. Yet, local authorities like the SDMs and the civic bodies lack adequate capacity to measure compliance.

To tide over this issue of staff crunch, a Delhi-based legal policy NGO has recommended a greater role for RWAs and entrusted them with the task of monitoring air pollution-control measures at construction sites in residential colonies.

“The Bhagidari scheme, which seeks to involve RWAs in civic functions, could be a possible avenue through which the MCD or the Department of Environment could issue such directions,” suggests the ‘Implementation Action Plan’ by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

