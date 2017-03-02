Humid morning in Delhi

It was a humid morning in the national capital today with the minimum temperature settling at 3 notches above normal.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 73 per cent,” a MeT official said here. The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the possibility of haze tomorrow morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 29 and 15 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Yesterday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded as 18 and 30.5 degrees Celsius respectively.