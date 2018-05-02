Huge dip in water level: Haryana tells SC

Follow Us:
Published: May 2, 2018
The capital’s water woes may not end anytime soon with Haryana telling the Supreme Court on Tuesday that its own water resources were under stress and that the state was getting only half the scheduled quota from the Hathni Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar district.

“We are receiving only 50 per cent water from the Hathni barrage. There is a huge distress of water level in Haryana,” the state government counsel told a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta.

The bench is hearing a plea by the Delhi Jal Board, accusing Haryana of supplying only 330 cusecs of water, against 450 agreed upon earlier, and that due to the curtailment of supply to the Wazirabad reservoir, the plant was running at reduced capacity leading to a “grave water crisis” in the city. The Haryana government counsel said the state would continue the limited water supply till May 15.

