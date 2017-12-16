HRD official’s death: Police say suicide note recovered

A day after a senior bureaucrat’s body was found near the railway tracks in southwest Delhi’s Bijwasan, his family claimed he was murdered, while police maintained it is a case of suicide. Jeetendra Kumar Jha’s family had initially refused to identify the body on Thursday. However, after police produced Jha’s wallet and clothes found at the spot, his family identified the body.

However, some members of the family asked police to conduct a DNA test to confirm if it is him. The identification of the body remains problematic as it was found in a mutilated condition, Jha’s brother-in-law, R N Mishra said. Mishra further claimed that Jha confided in him that “his life was in danger and he could be killed any time”.

Mishra also claimed that Jha had stopped going to work as he was scared for his life. “He had become reclusive over the past three-four months. He used to come to our house frequently, but stopped. We had to meet him personally at his house during the night as he refused to leave his house,” Mishra claimed.

Police, on the other hand, claimed they have recovered a purported note written by the deceased, in which he wrote that no one is to be blamed for his death.

“We are investigating the case from all angles. Prima facie, investigation points to a suicide. But we are taking the family’s apprehensions into stock as well. The authenticity of the suicide note is also being probed,” an officer said.

Jha, a Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he left for a morning walk. Jha did not carry his mobile phone with him when the incident took place. “He was scared that someone was tracking his movements. Whenever he used to go out alone he would leave his mobile phone at home,” a relative claimed.

