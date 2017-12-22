Prakash Javadekar meets DU V-C, Dyal Singh College chairman over renaming row

Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the college will not be renamed Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the college will not be renamed

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar Thursday held a meeting with the Delhi University vice-chancellor and the chairman of Dyal Singh College, and advised them to think of a name for the evening college of the institution, which reflects Dyal Singh Majithia’s legacy.

Majithia founded the The Tribune newspaper in 1881 and the Punjab National Bank in 1894. The meeting comes two days after Javadekar informed Rajya Sabha that the move to change the name of Dyal Singh (Evening) College to Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya has been put on hold.

The decision to rename was made by the Governing Body of the institution on November 17, to establish a separate identity for the evening college once it is converted into a morning college.

Apart from DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi and college chairman Amitabh Sinha, the meeting was attended by the acting head of the University Grants Commission, V S Chauhan, and J P Khurana, director of DU’s South Campus.

The discussion lasted over an hour, during which Javadekar is learnt to have suggested that the evening college’s new name should feature Dyal Singh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sinha confirmed that a meeting with the minister took place.

“It was finally decided that this matter will be sorted out by the vice-chancellor and (college) chairman between themselves,” he said, refusing to divulge further details.

He did not comment on whether another meeting of the Governing Body will be called soon to propose a new name. Javadekar had, in the Rajya Sabha, said that the Union government does not support the decision to rename the college.

On Thursday, in a written reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the HRD Ministry reiterated this position.

