How seat switch saved 16-yr-old boy

Mohammad Abbas Zaidi (16) is the only member of his family to survive the accident on the NH-24 in the early hours of Wednesday, which left his parents, Qamar Abbas Zaidi and Anjum Fatima Zaidi, and two siblings dead. Abbas was sitting in the back seat and sustained minor injuries.

A relative, Shahdab, told The Indian Express, “He wanted to sit in front but his father asked him to sit behind. After the accident, he remained stuck in the back seat for more than half an hour, till he was rescued. He sustained an injury near his eye.”

Police filed a case against the truck driver based on the teenager’s complaint. He was taken to hospital and discharged after first aid. Of the injured, Ali Zaidi has also been discharged while Sujaina and Anjum Fatima are still being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, the son of the fifth deceased, Mehraj Siddiqui, said Qamar had requested his father to lend them his car. “My father offered to drive them to IGIA. They had left around 10 pm on Tuesday night,” he said.

